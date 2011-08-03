Evans to be honoured with official celebration in Victoria

Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Cadel Evans (BMC) will head back to Australia earlier than expected to take part in an official celebration in honour of his history making Tour de France victory. The official ceremony will take place in Evans’s home state of Victoria on August 12 and will be hosted by the Premier, Ted Baillieu.

"Cadel is coming home especially for this event, which will include a short bike ride and a celebration at Federation Square where Victorians will have a wonderful opportunity to yell for Cadel," said Mr Baillieu. "Victorians who watched Cadel’s victory were inspired and had their spirits lifted by his resilience, perseverance and sheer guts."

“Now they will have an opportunity to honour this inspirational Victorian champion in person."

Twice runner-up, Evans is the first Australian – and only the third non-European – to claim overall victory in the race’s 98-year history.

"I invite Victorians to join us in honouring Cadel on Friday 12 August, and to wear and wave the famous Cadel yellow," Mr Baillieu said.

Evans will fly to the US after his brief appearance in Australia to take part in the inaugural US Pro Cycling Challenge. The race will conclude Evans’s season.

