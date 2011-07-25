Video: Phil Anderson praises Evans' Tour de France victory
Australian legend amazed at cycling's progression over the years
Phil Anderson was the first Australian to wear the Tour de France yellow jersey in 1981 and fittingly was in Paris to see and celebrate Cadel Evans becoming the first ever Australia to win Le Tour.
Anderson told Cyclingnews that like Evans, he especially enjoyed hearing the Australia national anthem in Paris and was proud to see how much Australian cycling has developed and grown since his career in the eighties.
Like every Australian in the French capital, Anderson was going to celebrate Evans' victory with a few beers.
Watch the full video below.
