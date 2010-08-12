Evans to miss out on Canadian ProTour races

Image 1 of 4 Australia's Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 4 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) in action in Emmen. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 4 Pro men's podium (l-r): Lars Boom (Rabobank), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Cadel Evans in the flesh and depicted on canvas. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Cadel Evans (BMC) has announced that he will not compete in the two Canadian ProTour races taking place next month. The World Champion is still recovering from the broken elbow that he sustained during July’s Tour de France and will thus miss the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, which take place on September 10 and 12 respectively.

“I am sorry not to be a part of the races in Canada”, Evans explained. "I am guessing they will be good lead-up races to the world championships, and grow to be important events in the future. I will have to wait for another year." It is not clear which races Evans will ride as he builds towards the defence of his rainbow jersey in Geelong in October.

Evans fractured his elbow while riding into the yellow jersey on stage 8 of the Tour de France, but he courageously stayed in the race even after his injuries saw him lose the lead and all hopes of a high overall finish on the road to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

The Australian has competed just once since the Tour, riding a criterium in Emmen in the Netherlands last week. He commented on Twitter afterwards that his elbow injury would prevent him from sprinting for another two weeks. Evans has been doing much of his training in recent weeks on his time trial bike in order to aid his rehabilitation.