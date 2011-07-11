Evans says Contador is still a threat

Cadel Evans (BMC) looks to be the most in-form of the overall contenders so far. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC) has hinted that Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank) knee injury could jeopardise his race but admitted that the Spaniard still could still claim his fourth Tour de France title.

"I saw that he almost has a limp on the bike earlier in Tour and it looked like he was struggling a bit but it's hard to read. If you hit ground it can really take it out of you in a three week race. He might be struggling or he might be best rider in the race, you don't know," Evans said during his rest day press conference.

"Knee injuries are complicated. You can have little things and not be able to pedal your bike. You can adapt to shoulder injuries but not knee. You'd have to ask Alberto how bad it is. He's still a big threat."

Evans currently sits third overall in the race but importantly ahead of all his major GC rivals. Having ridden aggressively but successfully – he has one stage to his name already – he heads into the Pyrenees in a strong position.

"I've been saying every day that the team have delivered me into a great position."

The team had been criticised both from within the peloton and the press room for doing too much work in the opening week, with the likes of Leopard Trek and Saxo Bank keen to take a back seat and do as little work on the front of the peloton as possible. However, Evans disagreed with the evaluation of his team.

"No, no, [the team's not doing too much]. We're really well positioned now. It would have been too much [to have the jersey] and to control the race yesterday and it was clearly really hard for Garmin yesterday. Still, compliments to Hushovd for keeping it at Super Besse because that's not an easy finish."

"We controlled the race to a certain amount, but we mainly just wanted to stay at front and be safe there because it's really unpredictable."