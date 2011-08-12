Evans honoured in Melbourne's Federation Square

Image 1 of 59 Cadel Evans waves to the tens of thousands of fans in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 2 of 59 Cadel Evans poses for photos at a packed press conference (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 3 of 59 Evans following the Welcome to Country in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 4 of 59 The National Anthem is sung (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 5 of 59 Evans recognised at an official presentation in Melbourne's Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 6 of 59 Evans waves to the crowd (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 7 of 59 Evans and Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 8 of 59 Evans waves to the massive crowd in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 9 of 59 Evans waves to the massive crowd in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 10 of 59 Evans is swamped by media upon his arrival in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 11 of 59 Evans is swamped by media upon his arrival in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 12 of 59 Evans is swamped by media upon his arrival in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 13 of 59 Evans' BMC Time Machine (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 14 of 59 Evans' BMC Time Machine complete with a sprig of wattle (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 15 of 59 A young fan of Evans (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 16 of 59 One of the many home-made signs (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 17 of 59 Evans, happy, relaxed and briefly back on home soil (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 18 of 59 Cadel Evans speaks at the press conference in Melbourne (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 19 of 59 Cadel Evans speaks at the press conference in Melbourne (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 20 of 59 Cadel Evans speaks at the press conference in Melbourne (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 21 of 59 Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu at the Cadel Evans press conference (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 22 of 59 Cadel Evans and his wife Chiara Passerini in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 23 of 59 Evans waves to a packed Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 24 of 59 Very Australian, Akubra hats (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 25 of 59 Cadel Evans speaks with Melbourne sports personality Gerard Whateley (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 26 of 59 An Aussie flag in the crowd in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 27 of 59 The Victorian Premier presents Evans with a trophy (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 28 of 59 The Victorian Premier presents Evans with a trophy (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 29 of 59 One of the many fans in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 30 of 59 Evans' BMC Time Machine complete with a sprig of wattle (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 31 of 59 One of the many fans in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 32 of 59 The crowd at Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 33 of 59 The crowd at Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 34 of 59 The Tibetan and Australian flags in the crowd (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 35 of 59 One of the many home-made signs in the crowd (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 36 of 59 One of the many home-made signs in the crowd (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 37 of 59 The huge lunchtime crowd (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 38 of 59 Australia congratulates Cadel (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 39 of 59 Fans of Evans decked out in yellow (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 40 of 59 One of Cadel's many fans (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 41 of 59 Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 42 of 59 Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 43 of 59 Evans' BMC Time Machine complete with a sprig of wattle (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 44 of 59 A Tibetan flag in the crowd (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 45 of 59 The media presence at Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 46 of 59 The massive crowd in Federation Square (Image credit: Chris Putnam) Image 47 of 59 Allez Cadel! Tens of thousands of people, old and new to the world of cycling convened in the centre of Australia's southern capital, Melbourne, today to congratulate BMC's Cadel Evans on becoming the nation's first winner of the Tour de France.

Sporting his yellow jersey and full BMC team kit, with leg warmers to brace against the notorious Melbourne winter, Evans standing on stage in Federation Square seemed genuinely surprised at the reception he received from the crowd, what Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu described as a "Cadelebration".

"I could say I'm overwhelmed but that would be the understatement of this month, at least," Evans said interviewed before for the crowd.

Asked if the achievement of winning the Tour de France has changed him, Evans was self-deprecating.

"It still hurts to ride uphill," he chuckled. "I still ride every day when I'm not travelling around the world on a plane. Yes, certainly, it's changed a little bit."





Evans arrived back home on Thursday from Europe for a 70 hour trip dominated by media appearances and one very special "hug from mum". The 2009 World Champion said he was "happy to be able to give something back to everyone who's supported me and also honoured for everyone who's been so appreciative of it [Tour de France victory]."

Not a centimetre of spare space was available in Melbourne's Federation Square over an hour before the 34-year-old was scheduled to make an appearance on stage at the public reception, the crowd waving a mixture of ‘Yell for Cadel' and Australian flags. Evans meantime got on his bike and rode a short distance down St Kilda Road towards the Square, opposite the famous Flinders Street Station, flanked by 20 junior Victorian cyclists randomly chosen from the field of 180 entered in the 2011 Victorian Junior Road Championships held in Wangaratta over the weekend. Evans shook hands with many members of the crowd as he could, much like the scenes on the Champs Elysees in July.





Speaking on SBS television, Cycling Australia Chief Executive Graham Fredericks said: "This is a fantastic turn out today and Cadel should be very proud of what he's achieved and these people are here to acknowledge that. We knew a few would turn up but this is just incredible, it's overwhelming – fantastic recognition for Cadel."