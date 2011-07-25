Australian media praise Evans' 'historic win'

Cadel Evans (BMC) gave Australia a big win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans' (BMC) Tour de France victory has been met with unprecedented media coverage in Australia. The response of newspapers and major broadcasters across the country is unparralleled for cycling and perhaps even for sport down under. Cyclingnews has put together a snapshot of a number of the headlines circulating to celebrate Evans' history-making achievement.

"Cadel Evans: A Tour champion 13 years in the making", The Australian

Evans has captured Australia's heart, with broadcaster SBS announcing record viewing figures - 100 per cent increases year-on-year since 2009.

"Evans seals historic Tour win", ABC News

Evans paid tribute to the legion of green and gold-clad Australian fans who had travelled to France to support him during the race.

"The French, I don't think they realise how far 16,000-17,000 kilometres is (for Aussies to travel) and for that I think it's more a special thing for us to be here on this side of the world," he told the ABC.

"Evans clinches emotional Tour win," NineMSN

Wrapped in his national flag and with tears in his eyes, Evans listened as Australia's anthem played on Sunday after he became the first Australian - and oldest rider since World War II - to win the Tour de France.

"Joy and agony of a champion," Sydney Morning Herald

As Cadel Evans stood on the Tour de France dais this morning as the first Australian winner of the revered event, his emotions were divided: by joy for making a dream come true, relief for having ridden a near-perfect race and sorrow for a lost dear friend.

"Cadel Evans now the Tour de Champ after winning the Tour de France," Daily Telegraph

Today was a good day to be an Australian in Paris. It is the first time in the event’s 108-year history that the national anthem has been sung by an individual, but it seemed fitting given the enormity of the occasion.

"Prime Minister Julia Gillard congratulates Cadel Evans on Tour de France win," AAP

Ms Gillard said she had called Evans to congratulate him. The Australian PM also said she expected a few tired faces across the country.

"We did share a joke about his impact on the economy of our nation. I suggested that he wasn't doing much good for national productivity because everyone was coming to work bleary-eyed," she said.