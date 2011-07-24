Video: Matt White and Neil Stephens celebrate Cadel Evans' Tour de France success

Image 1 of 2 Shayne Bannan and Neil Stephens are proud to part of this project. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Garmin-Cervelo sport director Matt White launches the new NSW-based criterium series. (Image credit: Greg Johnson)

Cadel Evan's success in the Tour de France is a huge boost for cycling in Australia and comes just a few months before the debut of the GreenEdge team, the first ever world class Australian professional team.

It is a great moment for Australian cycling and few understand what it all means better than former riders and now directeurs sportifs Matt White and Neil Stephens.

White is the Professional Road Coordinator for Cycling Australia, while Stephens is the technical director of the new GreenEdge professional team that will make its debut in the peloton in 2012.

Cyclingnews sat them down to talk about the impact the first ever Australian Tour de France victory during the train ride to Paris.

Both were full of praise for Evans even if he will not become part of the GreenEdge team in 2012. Like every Australian in Paris, they were planning to celebrate their first ever Tour de France yellow jersey winner long into the night.

