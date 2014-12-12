Europcar riders free to leave after WorldTour exit

Image 1 of 3 Jean Rene Bernaudeau (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) after losing out in Paris-Tours (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Although there was widespread indignation that Europcar and not Astana failed to secure a renewal of its WorldTour licence, team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau was not among those roused to anger. Speaking to L’Équipe following the UCI’s announcement that the French team will no longer be part of the sport’s elite hierarchy, Bernaudeau admitted he’d been left “very tired” by the application process and confirmed that any of his riders could leave if they were able to.

“Yes, if any of them have got offers, what do you want me to tell them?” said the Europcar boss when asked if the team’s relegation from the WorldTour to likely Pro Continental status had left his riders free to pursue other options that would guarantee them a start in all of the biggest races. However, with the new season just weeks away, it seems unlikely any of Europcar’s stars will depart.



