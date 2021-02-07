Étoile de Bessèges – stage 5 time trial start times
By Cyclingnews
Tim Wellens holds 44-second overall lead with next 11 riders covered by 16 seconds
After four days of racing, the final day of Étoile de Bessèges, the first European stage race of 2021, is upon us.
Stage 5 brings a short, 11-kilometre time trial in Alès to conclude the race, with a flat opening 8.5 kilometres culminating in a 2.5-kilometre, 8 per cent climb.
Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens holds a commanding 44-second overall lead after his solo victory on stage 3. The Belgian, who sets off last at 15:45 (CET), is highly likely to hang onto his lead and take the orange jersey on Sunday afternoon.
Before he crosses the line, though, a battle is likely to rage among the riders lying between second and 11th place. Lying in that group are stars such as Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) looking to usurp the podium spots currently held by Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation).
That group of riders start setting off at 15:23 (CET), beginning with Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), with each rider thereafter setting off in two-minute intervals. Every previous rider will set off in one-minute intervals.
Stay on Cyclingnews for full live coverage of the stage 5 time trial, and check our How to watch Étoile de Bessèges page for information on how to watch the action live, wherever you are.
|Start order
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time (CET)
|1
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
|13:19
|2
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:20
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:21
|4
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|13:22
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|13:23
|6
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:24
|7
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:25
|8
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13:26
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:27
|10
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|13:28
|11
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|13:29
|12
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:30
|13
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13:31
|14
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:32
|15
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|13:33
|16
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:34
|17
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|13:35
|18
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13:36
|19
|Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|13:37
|20
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|13:38
|21
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:39
|22
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|13:40
|23
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:41
|24
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|13:42
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|13:43
|26
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|13:44
|27
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:45
|28
|Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:46
|29
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|13:47
|30
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:48
|31
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:49
|32
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:50
|33
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:51
|34
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:52
|35
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:53
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|13:54
|37
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:55
|38
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|13:56
|39
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:57
|40
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13:58
|41
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:59
|42
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|14:00
|43
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:01
|44
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:02
|45
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:03
|46
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|14:04
|47
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:05
|48
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB
|14:06
|49
|Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:07
|50
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:08
|51
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|14:09
|52
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:10
|53
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|14:11
|54
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|14:12
|55
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:13
|56
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|14:14
|57
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:15
|58
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14:16
|59
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|14:17
|60
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:18
|61
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|14:19
|62
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:20
|63
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:21
|64
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:22
|65
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:23
|66
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|14:24
|67
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:25
|68
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14:26
|69
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:27
|70
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:28
|71
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:29
|72
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:30
|73
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14:31
|74
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14:32
|75
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:33
|76
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:34
|77
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:35
|78
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14:36
|79
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:37
|80
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:38
|81
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|14:39
|82
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:40
|83
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:41
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:42
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:43
|86
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:44
|87
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:45
|88
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:46
|89
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
|14:47
|90
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14:48
|91
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:49
|92
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:50
|93
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:51
|94
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:52
|95
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14:53
|96
|Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
|14:54
|97
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:55
|98
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|14:56
|99
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14:57
|100
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14:58
|101
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:59
|102
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|15:00
|103
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:01
|104
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:02
|105
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:03
|106
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:04
|107
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:05
|108
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:06
|109
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|15:07
|110
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15:08
|111
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:09
|112
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:10
|113
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:11
|114
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15:12
|115
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:13
|116
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|15:14
|117
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15:15
|118
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:16
|119
|August Jensen (Nor) Delko
|15:17
|120
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:18
|121
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|15:19
|122
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:20
|123
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:21
|124
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|15:22
|125
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:23
|126
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
|15:25
|127
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:27
|128
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:29
|129
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:31
|130
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|15:33
|131
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:35
|132
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:37
|133
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:39
|134
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:41
|135
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15:43
|136
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:45
