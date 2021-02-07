Trending

Étoile de Bessèges – stage 5 time trial start times

By

Tim Wellens holds 44-second overall lead with next 11 riders covered by 16 seconds

Etoile de Besseges 2021 - 51st Edition - 4th stage Rousson - Saint Siffret 152 km - 06/02/2021 - Tim Wellens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) is aiming for the overall win on Sunday (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After four days of racing, the final day of Étoile de Bessèges, the first European stage race of 2021, is upon us.

Stage 5 brings a short, 11-kilometre time trial in Alès to conclude the race, with a flat opening 8.5 kilometres culminating in a 2.5-kilometre, 8 per cent climb.

Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens holds a commanding 44-second overall lead after his solo victory on stage 3. The Belgian, who sets off last at 15:45 (CET), is highly likely to hang onto his lead and take the orange jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Read more

Étoile de Bèsseges: Filippo Ganna wins stage 4

Shining Star: Étoile de Bessèges in the spotlight

How to watch Étoile de Bessèges – live TV and streaming

Before he crosses the line, though, a battle is likely to rage among the riders lying between second and 11th place. Lying in that group are stars such as Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) looking to usurp the podium spots currently held by Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation).

That group of riders start setting off at 15:23 (CET), beginning with Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), with each rider thereafter setting off in two-minute intervals. Every previous rider will set off in one-minute intervals.

Stay on Cyclingnews for full live coverage of the stage 5 time trial, and check our How to watch Étoile de Bessèges page for information on how to watch the action live, wherever you are.

Stage 5 start times
Start orderRider Name (Country) TeamStart time (CET)
1Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy 13:19
2Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:20
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13:21
4Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 13:22
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 13:23
6Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:24
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13:25
8Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 13:26
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:27
10Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 13:28
11Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 13:29
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:30
13Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 13:31
14Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 13:32
15Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 13:33
16Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:34
17Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 13:35
18Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13:36
19Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 13:37
20Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 13:38
21Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:39
22Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 13:40
23Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:41
24Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 13:42
25Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 13:43
26Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 13:44
27Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13:45
28Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 13:46
29Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 13:47
30Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:48
31Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:49
32Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:50
33Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 13:51
34Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:52
35Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:53
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 13:54
37Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13:55
38Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 13:56
39Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:57
40Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 13:58
41Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:59
42Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 14:00
43Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:01
44Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:02
45Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 14:03
46Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 14:04
47Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:05
48Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB 14:06
49Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix 14:07
50Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:08
51Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 14:09
52Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:10
53Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 14:11
54Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 14:12
55Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 14:13
56Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 14:14
57Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:15
58Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 14:16
59Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 14:17
60Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:18
61Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 14:19
62Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 14:20
63Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14:21
64Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:22
65William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:23
66Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 14:24
67Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:25
68Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 14:26
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14:27
70Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14:28
71Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:29
72Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 14:30
73Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 14:31
74John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14:32
75Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:33
76Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:34
77Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:35
78Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14:36
79Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:37
80Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:38
81Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 14:39
82Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:40
83Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:41
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:42
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:43
86Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:44
87Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:45
88Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:46
89Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko 14:47
90Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 14:48
91Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 14:49
92Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 14:50
93Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 14:51
94Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 14:52
95Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14:53
96Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy 14:54
97Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 14:55
98Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 14:56
99Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 14:57
100Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 14:58
101Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14:59
102Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 15:00
103Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:01
104Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:02
105Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 15:03
106Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:04
107Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15:05
108Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15:06
109Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 15:07
110Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 15:08
111Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:09
112Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:10
113Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:11
114Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15:12
115Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 15:13
116Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 15:14
117Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 15:15
118Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15:16
119August Jensen (Nor) Delko 15:17
120Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15:18
121Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 15:19
122Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15:20
123Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15:21
124Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 15:22
125Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15:23
126Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 15:25
127Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:27
128Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:29
129Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:31
130Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 15:33
131Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 15:35
132Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:37
133Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 15:39
134Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 15:41
135Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15:43
136Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:45