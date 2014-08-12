Enrico Barbin hit by car while training

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bardiani-CSF have announced that its rider Enrico Barbin was hit by a car while training on roads near his home. The 24-year-old Italian fell on his face and was seriously injured enough to be hospitalised by the incident.

Barbin, who is conscious, will remain under observation in hospital for two days with his team to provide updates on his recovery.

Barbin made his grand tour debut at the Giro d'Italia in May this year but had not raced since the Italian national championships.

The incident comes just days after Domenico Pozzovivo's season was ending by a training crash caused by a cat as he was descending the Stelvio on Sunday.