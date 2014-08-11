Trending

Pozzovivo out of Vuelta a España with tibia-fibula fracture

Ag2r rider crashed while training

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
AG2R La Mondiale celebrates its status as overall team classification winners by hoisting Pozzovivo aloft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Domenico Pozzovivo will not take part in the 2014 Vuelta a España due to a training ride crash. The Italian was preparing for the Spanish grand tour which starts on August 23 in Jerez with a team time trial when he crashed and fractured his lower leg.

His Ag2r-La Mondiale team announced that Pozzovivio suffered an undisplaced tibia-fibula fracture and it will be decided in coming days whether he will undergo surgery for the injury.

Since finishing fifth overall at the Giro d'Italia, the 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Tour de Suisse with illness and has only competed in one race since; the Italian national championships in which he placed seventh.

Ag2r have not yet announced its nine-man squad for the third and final grand tour of 2014.