Pozzovivo out of Vuelta a España with tibia-fibula fracture
Ag2r rider crashed while training
Domenico Pozzovivo will not take part in the 2014 Vuelta a España due to a training ride crash. The Italian was preparing for the Spanish grand tour which starts on August 23 in Jerez with a team time trial when he crashed and fractured his lower leg.
His Ag2r-La Mondiale team announced that Pozzovivio suffered an undisplaced tibia-fibula fracture and it will be decided in coming days whether he will undergo surgery for the injury.
Since finishing fifth overall at the Giro d'Italia, the 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Tour de Suisse with illness and has only competed in one race since; the Italian national championships in which he placed seventh.
Ag2r have not yet announced its nine-man squad for the third and final grand tour of 2014.
