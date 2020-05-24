Elynor Backstedt fractures tibia

Trek-Segafredo confirmed Sunday that Elynor Backstedt has fractured her tibia in a training crash. The British rider has been taken to hospital and may need to undergo surgery to correct the fracture on Monday.

"We are sad to report that [Elynor Backstedt] crashed earlier today and suffered a spiral fracture of the tibia. Elynor is expected to undergo surgery tonight. We will update with more information when possible. We’re all hoping for her quick recovery," Trek-Segafredo posted on Twitter.

Trek-Segafredo later confirmed that the team's head physician has spoken with doctors at the hospital, and that a decision on whether Backstedt requires surgery will be made on Monday.

"Surgery will not take place tonight; a decision on whether it is necessary will be taken tomorrow. Our head doctor is in communication with the hospital to discuss this," Trek-Segafredo later posted a follow-up on Twitter.

Backstedt has embarked on her first season with the professional Women's WorldTeam Trek-Segafredo in 2020. She is a two-time bronze medallist in the junior women's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (2018 and 2019) and one of Great Britain's brightest talents.

She is originally from Pontyclun in Wales but recently moved to Belgium where she lives and trains full-time.