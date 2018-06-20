Eleven WorldTour teams confirmed for Deutschland Tour

Image 1 of 6 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates another sprint win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 German support for Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Pascal Ackermann wins the final stage of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 It was the bike throw wot won it: Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria times it to perfection to take his third stage win at the 2018 Tour of California on stage 7, denying Max Walscheid (Sunweb) his first (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Marcel Kittel and Rick Zabel lead Katusha-Alpecin on a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The organisers of the Deutschland Tour have announced that 11 WorldTour teams have confirmed participation in the four-day race that runs from August 23 to August 26.

The WorldTour teams confirmed to take part are Bora-Hansgrohe, Team Sunweb, Katusha-Alpecin, Quick-Step Floors, AG2R La Mondiale, Lotto Soudal, Movistar, Team Sky, Bahrain-Merida, BMC Racing and Dimension Data.

A total of 22 teams made up of six riders each will take part in the race, which starts in Koblenz on August 23 and finishes in Stuttgart three days later, following four road stages.

The organisers also plan to host seven Professional Continental teams and four Continental teams, which are currently trying to qualify via UCI Europe Tour races and through the Rad-Bundesliga. After the German national championships in Einhausen, the two best German UCI Continental teams in each ranking will be invited.

German star riders André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Katusha-Alpecin duo Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin have confirmed their participation, along with top young sprinters Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) and Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin).

2018 Deutschland Tour:

Thursday, August 23, stage 1: Koblenz to Bonn, 154 km

Friday, August 24, stage 2: Bonn to Trier, 210 km

Saturday, August 25, stage 3: Trier to Merzig, 176 km

Sunday, August 26, stage 4: Lorsch to Stuttgart, 200 k