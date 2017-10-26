Deutschland Tour returns in August 2018

The Deutschland Tour logo (Image credit: ASO)

The Deutschland Tour is returning to the professional calendar in 2018, boosting racing in Germany after a ten-year absence. The four-stage 2.1 race will be held August 23-26, with hopes for a longer race in the future.

Tour de France organiser ASO has agreed with the German Cycling Federation, the Bund Deutscher Radfahrer, to put on "at least" ten editions of the Deutschland Tour. ASO's interest in Germany peaked this year with Tour de France Grand Depart in Düsseldorf. The ASO is also now behind the Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race, traditionally held on May 1, a public holiday in Germany.

So far two host towns have been announced for the 2018 Deutschland Tour. The final stage will be in Stuttgart, which hosted the 2007 World road championships. Trier will also host a stage finish and start. Trier is located on the Moselle River, offers a varied terrain for an exciting hilly stage. The climbs of the Eifel and Hunsrück could be included, as well as climbs amongst the vineyards lining the Moselle river valley.

Johannes Fröhlinger of Team Sunweb, a native of the Eifel whose family now lives in Trier, said on the race website that "Theoretically you could build a course similar to the cycling Monument Liege-Bastogne-Liege in the nearby Ardennes."

A special focus of the Deutschland Tour is on public interest in all aspects of cycling, not just the pro race. The third stage of the race will feature a NewComer's race, a race along the pro course for up-and-coming riders of various ages and licenses. Cyclists can also take part in an 80 or 120km ride on the final day. Plans also include kids races at all stages.