Deutschland Tour presents course for climbers and sprinters

The 2018 Deutschland Tour will start in Koblenz and finish in Stuttgart (Image credit: A.S.O.)

The Deutschland Tour is returning to the racing calendar after a 10-year absence. The new 2.1 race will cover more than 740 kilometers in four stages from August 23-26. The ASO, organizer of the Tour de France, has taken over the race and plans to present it for the next 10 years.

The race starts in Koblenz, and will run up alongside the Rhine River to the former West German capital of Bonn, where a 2,000 meter long, straight flat run-in to the finish line awaits the sprinters.

Stage 2, starting in Bonn, is the race’s longest at 212 kilometers, and with its trip through the Eifel region, is also the Queen stage. It “resembles the profile of an Ardennes Classic, with the peloton constantly going up and down,” according to the race press release. A closing circuit in Trier includes a 2km long climb that is expected to create a small group going for the win.

There is more climbing in stage 3 from Trier to Merzig, with nearly 2,900 climbing meters. It ends with two laps of a hilly circuit course. The Tour of Germany ends with a 200 km stage from Lorsch to Stuttgart, with a closing circuit that includes the Herdweg climb that featured in the 2007 World Championships.

“The stages are quite varied and will reward the aggressive riders. The sprinters and Classics riders have equal chances, so that things will remain exciting up until the final day,” said former pro Fabian Wegmann, who helped plan the course.

Stage 3 will also see a Newcomers Race, for young talents, including a race for a selection of U17 female riders. The final stage will also host a grand fondo race, the “Jedermann Rennen”, which will end on the finish line of the pro race.

2018 Deutschalnd Tour:

Thursday August 23 - stage 1: Koblenz to Bonn, 154 km

Friday August 24 - stage 2: Bonn to Trier, 210 km

Saturday August 25 - stage 3: Trier to Merzig, 176 km

Sunday August 26 - stage 4: Lorsch to Stuttgart, 200 km