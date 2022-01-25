Egan Bernal undergoes complex but successful spinal surgery

Egan Bernal at last year's Giro d'Italia, which he won

Egan Bernal underwent major neurological spinal surgery overnight in Colombia, with the procedure described as a 'success'.

Surgeons worked on injuries to the thoracic section of the spine, with the hospital revealing they had managed to maintain neurological integrity and conserve the functionality of the area, suggesting Bernal could have avoided permanent damage to his spinal cord.

According to a statement from Colombian police, Bernal crashed into the back of a bus while training near his home with several Ineos Grenadiers teammates. Videos and photo shared on social media showed him lying on the ground behind the bus, which had a heavily-dented rear panel.

He suffered multiple injuries and fractures but the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota confirmed that the neurosurgical operation was a success.

"The neurosurgery team carried out a reduction of a displaced fracture from the T5 [vertebra] to the T6 [vertebra] with a traumatic herniated disc," a statement from the hospital explained.

"Under constant monitoring for nervous system activity, a tool was put in place from the T3 to the T8, maintaining neurological integrity and conserving the functionality of the segments involved."

Before the neurosurgery, Bernal underwent orthopaedic surgery, with an earlier medical update confirming his other injuries.

As well as the vertebral fractures and injuries, he also broke his right femur in multiple place, with surgeons fixing the fracture with osteosynthesis techniques. He needed similar treatment on an open fracture of the kneecap, also on the right leg.

He also suffered a chest injury and underwent a thoracostomy to help drain away fluid, blood, and air due to a hemopneumothorax from the trauma to his chest.

Bernal will remain in intensive care for the next three days at least.