EF Education-Nippo to celebrate frontline workers with custom helmets at Paris-Roubaix

EF Education-Nippo is not afraid of a kit switch-out for big races. Regularly during the Giro d'Italia, the team makes headlines with radical designs and collaborations. For the 2021 Paris-Roubaix, the team is at it again, but while they will remain in their usual pink attire, the team's riders will be swapping out their helmets for a very striking, yet meaningful design.

Designed in collaboration with POC and Muc-Off, the wild helmets mark a celebration of the efforts of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each rider's POC helmet - be it the Ventral or Ventral Spin - will feature the names of frontline workers, as well as the words 'thank you' in various languages.

The helmets were first brought to light at the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold in April, but after the 2020 Paris-Roubaix became a pandemic event casualty, and the 2021 edition was postponed to Autumn, the team has chosen to reignite the campaign for the Hell of the North.

(Image credit: EF Education-NIPPO )

"We’re stoked to be showcasing these epic helmets once again at another iconic race," explained Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. "Initiatives like this, and our ongoing support of the World Health Organisation, which recognise the heroes of this pandemic, are incredibly rewarding – It’s awesome to give back, particularly during tough times."

What makes these POC helmets by Muc-Off unique is that each EF Education-Nippo rider has selected their own collection of frontline worker names to adorn the switch-out design. There is no question that this campaign will peak in its awareness at Paris-Roubaix, which is arguably the most esteemed of all one-day road races.

“We're proud to be partnered with a company like Muc-Off who understands the importance of impact initiatives like these," said Alie Hopper, Vice President of Business Development within the team. "We can't wait to show off the helmets one last time at Paris Roubaix.”

What's more, cycling fans have the opportunity to own one, as the team will be giving away three signed helmets. To be in with a chance of winning, fans should propose a frontline pandemic worker via Muc-Off’s online submission platform.