Eddie Dunbar to leave Ineos for BikeExchange-Jayco

Team BikeExchange-Jayco have announced the signing of Eddie Dunbar from Ineos Grenadiers for 2023, the multi-talented Irish rider agreeing a three-year contract with the Australian team.

BikeExchange-Jayco recently confirmed backing from team owner Gerry Ryan and extended the contracts of Michael Matthews and Simon Yates.

25-year-old Dunbar secured overall victory at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in March and the Tour de Hongrie in May after he was not selected for the Giro d’Italia. He is considered a talented climber will form part of BikeExchange-Jayco's stage race team.

Dunnar rode the Giro d’Italia with Ineos in 2019 but has still to make his Tour de France debut.

"I am very excited about spending the next three years with Team BikeExchange-Jayco. I am really looking forward to getting some more opportunities to compete in some bigger races and to continue to develop as a rider," Dunbar said when BikeExchange-Jayco announced his signing.

"I have high hopes to add to an already great and successful team, as shown with their performances this year, with stage wins in both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for me."