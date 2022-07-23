Simon Yates to stay with BikeExchange-Jayco until 2024

Simon Yates celebrates on the podium after winning the 14th stage of the Giro Italia 2022

The BikeExchange-Jayco team have announced that Simon Yates has extended his contract and will be a key leader of the Australian WorldTour team until 2024.

The British stage race rider has been with the team since turning professional in 2014. His twin brother Adam moved to Ineos Grenadiers in 2021 but Simon has always extended his contact.

Yates won the Vuelta a España in 2018 and has six Giro d'Italia stage wins in recent years as he tried to win the Corsa Rosa. He was close to victory in 2018 before cracking and finishing third overall in the 2021 Giro. This year he won a stage in Turin but failed to finish the race due to a knee injury.

Yates will continue to target stage races and Grand Tours in 2023 and 2024.

"To continue with this team is very important for me," Yates said when BikeExchange-Jayco announced his contract extension.

"The journey so far from being a young neo-pro through to 2022 has been great, I've had a lot of success and many failures, and the team has always kept believing in me, given me the chance, and given me the support and space to develop.

"I believe there is still a lot to come and now that we have a great partner like Giant, I have been able to step up a level in the time trial event, winning my first Grand Tour time trial stage this year at the Giro and this excites me a lot for the future seasons.

"I'm confident that we will achieve a lot more and I am pleased to be able to continue with this team that feels like home, into what will be my 10th and 11th seasons as a professional rider."

With Yates now confirmed for next year, BikeExchange-Jayco can complete their roster for 2023, which also includes sprinter Dylan Groenewegen and perhaps Michael Matthews. Eddie Dunbar is set to sign from Ineos Grenadiers

"It is so important for us to confirm the re-signing of team leader Simon Yates. He has achieved a lot for our team, and we believe he still has a lot to give us and to our loved sport," team manager Brent Copeland said.

"Simon is like a member of the family and being able to continue to work together for the next two years, will not only help the team in terms of results but also to carry on what Gerry Ryan has built over the last decade with GreenEDGE Cycling."