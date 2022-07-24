Matthews re-signs with BikeExchange-Jayco for another three years

Multiple Tour de France stage winner Michael Matthews has re-signed with current team BikeExchange-Jayco for another three years, the squad reported on Sunday.

The 31-year-old all-rounder, who claimed the fourth Tour de France stage victory of his career just over a week ago at Mende airfield, will now stay with the Australian WorldTour team through to 2025.

Matthews spent four years with the team from 2013 through to 2016 before spending the next four years at Team Sunweb prior to returning to BikeExchange in 2021.

Last season Matthews had a rare winless year before taking a victory at the Volta a Catalunya this March prior to more success in the Tour de Suisse, where he won the points jersey and then last week at the Tour de France.

In a press release issued Sunday, the squad said that Matthews signing "comes as Team Owner Gerry Ryan confirms his commitment to both the men’s and women’s WorldTour teams for a further three seasons, having supported the organisation since its inception in 2012."

Ryan himself added that "It is special for us to have Michael Matthews along with Simon Yates and Dylan Groenewegen as our team leaders, but of course our goal is also to continue to bring in young talent and help them grow into champions. I am sure many young riders would love to work together with these riders and learn from their experience."

"Of course, the same goes for our women’s team. The Giro Donne and the season so far has been quite special after a period of adjustments which was needed after so many years. We also have big plans in mind for our women’s squad and we are excited to follow the first ever Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift starting today."

BikeExchange-Jayco have taken two stage wins this year in the Tour de France, and will be gunning for a third this Sunday in Paris with both Groenewegen, a winner on the Champs-Élysées back in 2017 and Matthews as leading candidates for the victory.

"I have known Gerry since I was 17 years old and he always backed me 110% during my career, and I am of course always ready to give my best to repay his and the team’s trust in me," Matthews said in the same press release.