Easton broadens new Haven line
Easton showed at Sea Otter a new collection of Haven handlebars, stems and seatposts to go along with the all-mountain alloy and carbon wheelsets it had released previously.
The new Haven bar will be offered in both alloy and carbon versions, both with the same 711mm width, 9-degree backsweep, and 20mm rise. The Haven Carbon bar is cross-country light at just 170g but also fairly reasonable, too, at US$150. Easton's precision TaperWall butting and shaping technology keeps the aluminum version at a still-impressive 265g and surprisingly attainable US$80 cost, plus there will be two color options as well.
Also coming soon is a matching forged and machined aluminum stem with a large 40mm-diameter extension and wide handlebar clamp to resist torsional flex – a key feature when using wide bars. The handlebar clamp area will also feature Easton's Top-Lock faceplate design and DST shaping for reduced point stress and better bar durability.
Easton will offer the Haven stem in 55, 70, 85, and 100mm lengths, all with a 0-degree rise. Weights range from 138-160g and suggested retail price is US$100.
Rounding out the Haven mini-group are aluminum and carbon fiber seatposts. The 270g alloy Haven post is identical to Easton's standard EA70 model but with a different finish while the 240g carbon one boasts a specific lay-up schedule and thicker walls relative to its EC70 cosmetic cousin to better withstand hard-core trail use. Easton will make both available in 27.2, 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters, all with a 400mm length and 0mm offset.
As with the rest of the Haven components, pricing is fairly reasonable at US$90 for the alloy post and US$130 for the carbon one.
