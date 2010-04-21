Trending

Easton broadens new Haven line

Include bars, stems and seatposts

Image 1 of 5

Easton's new Haven stem uses a Top-Lock clamp to reduce flex at the bar-stem interface plus a special shape to reduce point stress on the bar.

Easton's new Haven stem uses a Top-Lock clamp to reduce flex at the bar-stem interface plus a special shape to reduce point stress on the bar.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 2 of 5

The seatpost head design is borrowed from Easton's EC70 but the carbon mast is beefed up to handle more abuse.

The seatpost head design is borrowed from Easton's EC70 but the carbon mast is beefed up to handle more abuse.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 3 of 5

Easton will offer its Haven handlebar in both alloy and carbon versions.

Easton will offer its Haven handlebar in both alloy and carbon versions.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 4 of 5

Easton says the alloy Haven seatpost is the same as its standard EA70 but with a unique finish.

Easton says the alloy Haven seatpost is the same as its standard EA70 but with a unique finish.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 5 of 5

The new Easton Haven alloy stem uses a large-diameter extension and wide handlebar clamp to squelch torsional flex.

The new Easton Haven alloy stem uses a large-diameter extension and wide handlebar clamp to squelch torsional flex.
(Image credit: James Huang)

Easton showed at Sea Otter a new collection of Haven handlebars, stems and seatposts to go along with the all-mountain alloy and carbon wheelsets it had released previously.

The new Haven bar will be offered in both alloy and carbon versions, both with the same 711mm width, 9-degree backsweep, and 20mm rise. The Haven Carbon bar is cross-country light at just 170g but also fairly reasonable, too, at US$150. Easton's precision TaperWall butting and shaping technology keeps the aluminum version at a still-impressive 265g and surprisingly attainable US$80 cost, plus there will be two color options as well.

Also coming soon is a matching forged and machined aluminum stem with a large 40mm-diameter extension and wide handlebar clamp to resist torsional flex – a key feature when using wide bars. The handlebar clamp area will also feature Easton's Top-Lock faceplate design and DST shaping for reduced point stress and better bar durability.

Easton will offer the Haven stem in 55, 70, 85, and 100mm lengths, all with a 0-degree rise. Weights range from 138-160g and suggested retail price is US$100.

Rounding out the Haven mini-group are aluminum and carbon fiber seatposts. The 270g alloy Haven post is identical to Easton's standard EA70 model but with a different finish while the 240g carbon one boasts a specific lay-up schedule and thicker walls relative to its EC70 cosmetic cousin to better withstand hard-core trail use. Easton will make both available in 27.2, 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters, all with a 400mm length and 0mm offset.

As with the rest of the Haven components, pricing is fairly reasonable at US$90 for the alloy post and US$130 for the carbon one.