Early Amazon Black Friday deal sends Apple Watch Series 10 to best-ever price

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes with advanced cycling metrics making it one of the best smartwatches for recording your rides

Close up detail on the Apple Watch Series 10 screen showing cycling metrics
Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 with a $50 discount at Amazon. At just $349, it's the best-ever price the Series 10 has been since it first launched in September this year.

This early Black Friday smartwatch deal is likely to be snapped up fast as the Apple Watch range not only boasts some of the best cycling watches available but is an immensely popular everyday watch too. We don't know how many items are in stock, but if you're considering a purchase for yourself or a Christmas gift for a loved one, this is a rare discount on a top-line Apple model. 

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $50 The Apple Watch Series 10 has hit its lowest-ever price. Even with Black Friday just around the corner this is one of the best smartwatch deals we've seen, and it's worth grabbing now. Series 10 was launched in September this year so it's unlikely it'll go much lower anytime soon. There are three color choices and sizes S/M and M/L options.

Price check: Walmart $349 | Best Buy $399.99

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): $429.99 $379.99 at Amazon
Save $50 If you're after a slightly larger version then the Apple Watch Series 10 in its 46mm casing sizing features the same all-time lowest price reduction. It has all the same features as its smaller sibling and there is a choice of colors available.

Price check: Walmart $379 | Best Buy $429.99

Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.