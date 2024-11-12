Early Amazon Black Friday deal sends Apple Watch Series 10 to best-ever price

Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 with a $50 discount at Amazon. At just $349, it's the best-ever price the Series 10 has been since it first launched in September this year.

This early Black Friday smartwatch deal is likely to be snapped up fast as the Apple Watch range not only boasts some of the best cycling watches available but is an immensely popular everyday watch too. We don't know how many items are in stock, but if you're considering a purchase for yourself or a Christmas gift for a loved one, this is a rare discount on a top-line Apple model.

The 46mm version of the Series 10 also has the same reduction of $50 taking that down to $379. These Apple watch reductions are also available at Walmart on both models should you prefer to do your shopping there.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 The Apple Watch Series 10 has hit its lowest-ever price. Even with Black Friday just around the corner this is one of the best smartwatch deals we've seen, and it's worth grabbing now. Series 10 was launched in September this year so it's unlikely it'll go much lower anytime soon. There are three color choices and sizes S/M and M/L options. Price check: Walmart $349 | Best Buy $399.99

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): $429.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $50 If you're after a slightly larger version then the Apple Watch Series 10 in its 46mm casing sizing features the same all-time lowest price reduction. It has all the same features as its smaller sibling and there is a choice of colors available. Price check: Walmart $379 | Best Buy $429.99

Although we've yet to review the Apple Watch Series 10 here at Cyclingnews, the older Apple Watch Series 9 earned a spot in our best cycling watches of 2024 buyers guide – with Series 10 building on a decade's worth of success the latest version ticks more boxes than ever. It's now thinner, features the biggest, most advanced display yet and comes packed with health and cycling metrics.

With Series 10 running the latest watchOS 11 (Operating System) it's getting to the point that the Apple Watch can do just about anything the best bike computers can do. It can now easily sync up to most of your cycling sensors via Bluetooth, including the best power meters, and this means the Apple Watch can automatically estimate your FTP (Functional Threshold Power). It will also accurately show your Power Zones and how long you spend riding in each zone.

Elsewhere, the cycling features include automatic workout reminders, a Live Activity view on iPhone and informative details like average speed, elevation gain, and distance. Crash Detection and emergency notifications are also very useful additions.

Alongside the cycling features the Series 10 has dozens of highlights with some of our favourites including health-tracking metrics like sleep apnea notifications and noise monitoring that warns you of excessive sound exposure. It also has faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing – although it's disappointing the battery life remains the same at a claimed 18 hours.

These deals are US-only, but below are the best Apple Watch Series 10 deals in your location.