Dutch team named for mountain bike Worlds
Dozen riders headed to Austria
The Dutch Cycling Federation named its national team riders for the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Leogang and Saalfeld, Austria, from August 29 to September 9.
Related Articles
The team was selected by national coaches Tim Heemskerk and Bas de Bever according to the federation's website. It includes 12 riders who will race the cross country, eliminator, four cross and trials disciplines. No downhill riders were named to the team.
Among those selected is Anneke Beerten, who will aim to defend her first-ever four cross world championship title in the four cross. She'll also be aiming for gold in the brand new eliminator world championship event. Michiel van der Heijden, who won the 2012 U23 World Cup overall, is also a favorite in the U23 men's cross country race.
Dutch team for 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
Britt van den Boogert (Cross country)
Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Cross country)
Jesper Slik (Cross country)
Anne Terpstra (Cross country and eliminator)
Michiel van der Heijden (Cross country)
Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Cross country)
Rudi van Houts (Cross country)
Laura Turpijn (Eliminator)
Tim Lemmers (Eliminator)
Anneke Beerten (Four cross and eliminator)
Joost Wichman (Four cross)
Rick Koekoek (Trials)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy