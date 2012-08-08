Dutch team named for mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) was 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Anne Terpstra and Cécile Ravanel (GT Skoda Chamonix) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Anneke Beerten races toward victory (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 4 of 4 Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) taking the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Dutch Cycling Federation named its national team riders for the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Leogang and Saalfeld, Austria, from August 29 to September 9.

The team was selected by national coaches Tim Heemskerk and Bas de Bever according to the federation's website. It includes 12 riders who will race the cross country, eliminator, four cross and trials disciplines. No downhill riders were named to the team.

Among those selected is Anneke Beerten, who will aim to defend her first-ever four cross world championship title in the four cross. She'll also be aiming for gold in the brand new eliminator world championship event. Michiel van der Heijden, who won the 2012 U23 World Cup overall, is also a favorite in the U23 men's cross country race.

Dutch team for 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Britt van den Boogert (Cross country)

Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Cross country)

Jesper Slik (Cross country)

Anne Terpstra (Cross country and eliminator)

Michiel van der Heijden (Cross country)

Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Cross country)

Rudi van Houts (Cross country)

Laura Turpijn (Eliminator)

Tim Lemmers (Eliminator)

Anneke Beerten (Four cross and eliminator)

Joost Wichman (Four cross)

Rick Koekoek (Trials)