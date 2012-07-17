South Africa announces mountain bike Worlds team

Image 1 of 4 Burry Stander (Specialized) with a lead on the final climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off Road Team) - fourth qualifier (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 4 of 4 South Africa's James Reid put in his best effort ever to claim fourth position in the under 23 men's cross country race (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za)

Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission announced which riders will represent South Africa at the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships in Saalfelden Leogang, Austria.

The downhill world championships will take place from August 31 to September 2, while the cross country world championships take place from September 6 to September 9.

The following riders have been selected according to the 2012 CSA-MTB Selection Criteria.

Elite men cross country

Burry Stander

Philip Buys

Elite men downhill

Greg Minnaar

Andrew Neethling

U23 men cross country

Rourke Croeser

James Reid

Luke Roberts

U23 women cross country

Candice Neethling

Mariske Strauss

Junior men cross country

Patrick Belton

Dylan Hattingh

Kyle Dorkin

Paul Rodenbach

Junior women cross country

Linda van Wyk

Nicole Erasmus

Junior men downhill

Tiaan Odendaal

Adi van der Merwe

Samuel Bull

Bryan Strauss will serve as team manager while Rob Cunnington will perform team mechanic duties.