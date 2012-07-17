South Africa announces mountain bike Worlds team
18 racers headed to Austria
Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission announced which riders will represent South Africa at the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships in Saalfelden Leogang, Austria.
Related Articles
The downhill world championships will take place from August 31 to September 2, while the cross country world championships take place from September 6 to September 9.
The following riders have been selected according to the 2012 CSA-MTB Selection Criteria.
Elite men cross country
Burry Stander
Philip Buys
Elite men downhill
Greg Minnaar
Andrew Neethling
U23 men cross country
Rourke Croeser
James Reid
Luke Roberts
U23 women cross country
Candice Neethling
Mariske Strauss
Junior men cross country
Patrick Belton
Dylan Hattingh
Kyle Dorkin
Paul Rodenbach
Junior women cross country
Linda van Wyk
Nicole Erasmus
Junior men downhill
Tiaan Odendaal
Adi van der Merwe
Samuel Bull
Bryan Strauss will serve as team manager while Rob Cunnington will perform team mechanic duties.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy