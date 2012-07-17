Trending

South Africa announces mountain bike Worlds team

18 racers headed to Austria

Burry Stander (Specialized) with a lead on the final climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off Road Team) - fourth qualifier

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
South Africa's James Reid put in his best effort ever to claim fourth position in the under 23 men's cross country race

(Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za)

Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission announced which riders will represent South Africa at the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships in Saalfelden Leogang, Austria.

The downhill world championships will take place from August 31 to September 2, while the cross country world championships take place from September 6 to September 9.

The following riders have been selected according to the 2012 CSA-MTB Selection Criteria.

Elite men cross country
Burry Stander
Philip Buys

Elite men downhill
Greg Minnaar
Andrew Neethling

U23 men cross country
Rourke Croeser
James Reid
Luke Roberts

U23 women cross country
Candice Neethling
Mariske Strauss

Junior men cross country
Patrick Belton
Dylan Hattingh
Kyle Dorkin
Paul Rodenbach

Junior women cross country
Linda van Wyk
Nicole Erasmus

Junior men downhill
Tiaan Odendaal
Adi van der Merwe
Samuel Bull

Bryan Strauss will serve as team manager while Rob Cunnington will perform team mechanic duties.