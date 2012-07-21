Australian team named for mountain bike Worlds
Twenty six of the nation's best headed for Austria
Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA) announced the riders who will represent Australia at the upcoming UCI Mountain Bike World Championships held from August 31 to September 9 in Saalfelden, Austria. The 12-rider cross country team is headlined by current cross country elite national champions Dan McConnell and Jenni King with Rebecca Henderson filling the U23 women’s spot. Meanwhile, a 14-rider squad will showcase its skills and speed in the downhill, four cross and trials competitions.
McConnell and Henderson will also represent Australia prior to the UCI World Championships at the London Olympic Games – just three weeks away on the weekend of August 11-12.
Surprisingly one of the country's top-ranked U19 men has not been selected for the cross country race. Ben Forbes was not included in the junior line-up although he is amongst the best in his category. Cyclingnews has been informed by Forbes' coach that an appeal was lodged to MTBA and an answer is expected sometime late next week. Forbes is hoping his omission has been a simple oversight, with his results throughout the season proving he is deserving of a spot in the Australian team.
The experienced Sam Hill and young-gun and current national champion Troy Brosnan will lead the men’s downhill team while Australian champion and former junior world champion Tracey Hannah continues her impress return to the sport and is aiming at the top spot in the elite women's downhill.
Team for 2012 UCI MTB World Championships
Elite men cross country
Dan McConnell (VIC)
Chris Jongewaard (SA)
Lachlan Norris (VIC)
Paul Van Der Ploeg (VIC)
Elite women cross country
Rowena Fry (TAS)
Jenni King (VIC)
U23 men cross country
Jack Haig (VIC)
Michael Crosbie (VIC)
U23 women cross country
Rebecca Henderson (ACT)
Junior men cross country
Benjamin Bradley (TAS)
Christopher Aitken (NSW)
Ben Comfort (ACT)
Elite men downhill
Sam Hill (WA)
Troy Brosnan (SA)
Michael Hannah (QLD)
Jared Graves (NSW)
Joshua Button (NSW)
Mitchell Delfs (WA)
Bryn Atkinson (NSW)
Elite women downhill
Tracey Hannah (QLD)
Elite men four cross
Graeme Mudd (NSW)
Richard Levinson (QLD)
Blake Neilson (NSW)
Trials
Paul Gerloff (VIC)
Nathan Mummery (NSW)
Janine Jungels (QLD)
