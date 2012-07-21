Australian team named for mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 7 Dan McConnell leads the elite men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 7 The start of the elite men's race with Lachlan Norris, Paul van der Ploeg, Dan McConnell and Josh Carlson (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 7 Rowena Fry closely followed by Rebecca Henderson and Katherine O'Shea. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 7 Current U23 cross country national champion Rebecca Henderson finished third in the elite women's category (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 7 Past world champion Sam Hill in second place (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 7 Troy Brosnan showed plenty of class to take the men's title. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 7 of 7 Pietermaritzburg World Cup winner Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA) announced the riders who will represent Australia at the upcoming UCI Mountain Bike World Championships held from August 31 to September 9 in Saalfelden, Austria. The 12-rider cross country team is headlined by current cross country elite national champions Dan McConnell and Jenni King with Rebecca Henderson filling the U23 women’s spot. Meanwhile, a 14-rider squad will showcase its skills and speed in the downhill, four cross and trials competitions.

McConnell and Henderson will also represent Australia prior to the UCI World Championships at the London Olympic Games – just three weeks away on the weekend of August 11-12.

Surprisingly one of the country's top-ranked U19 men has not been selected for the cross country race. Ben Forbes was not included in the junior line-up although he is amongst the best in his category. Cyclingnews has been informed by Forbes' coach that an appeal was lodged to MTBA and an answer is expected sometime late next week. Forbes is hoping his omission has been a simple oversight, with his results throughout the season proving he is deserving of a spot in the Australian team.

The experienced Sam Hill and young-gun and current national champion Troy Brosnan will lead the men’s downhill team while Australian champion and former junior world champion Tracey Hannah continues her impress return to the sport and is aiming at the top spot in the elite women's downhill.

Team for 2012 UCI MTB World Championships

Elite men cross country

Dan McConnell (VIC)

Chris Jongewaard (SA)

Lachlan Norris (VIC)

Paul Van Der Ploeg (VIC)

Elite women cross country

Rowena Fry (TAS)

Jenni King (VIC)

U23 men cross country

Jack Haig (VIC)

Michael Crosbie (VIC)

U23 women cross country

Rebecca Henderson (ACT)

Junior men cross country

Benjamin Bradley (TAS)

Christopher Aitken (NSW)

Ben Comfort (ACT)



Elite men downhill

Sam Hill (WA)

Troy Brosnan (SA)

Michael Hannah (QLD)

Jared Graves (NSW)

Joshua Button (NSW)

Mitchell Delfs (WA)

Bryn Atkinson (NSW)

Elite women downhill

Tracey Hannah (QLD)

Elite men four cross

Graeme Mudd (NSW)

Richard Levinson (QLD)

Blake Neilson (NSW)

Trials

Paul Gerloff (VIC)

Nathan Mummery (NSW)

Janine Jungels (QLD)