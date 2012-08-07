Swiss cross country team selected for mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) in action (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 4 Sally Bingham and Ester Suss of Wheels for Life (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 4 Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 4 Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) in action in the junior men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

The Swiss Cycling Federation has selected its riders for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships from August 31 to September 9 at Leogang and Salfelden, Austria. Twenty six racers and two alternates were named to the cross country portion of the Swiss team.

Among the elite riders are Swiss Olympians Ralph Näf, Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel and Esther Süss and Katrin Leumann. In 2011, Schurter was the silver medallist in the cross country world championship. Switzerland was also second in the team relay.

The selections for the eliminator and team relay will be made two weeks prior to the Worlds.

Swiss Cross country Team for the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Elite men

Lukas Flückiger (Team Trek World Racing)

Mathias Flückiger (Team Trek World Racing)

Fabian Giger (Rabobank Offroad Team)

Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing)

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing)

Thomas Litscher (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) (alternate)

Martin Gujan (Cannondale Factory Racing) (alternate)

Elite women

Sarah Koba (RV Buchs)

Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team)

Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Team BikePark.ch)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)

Esther Süss (Wheeler_iXS Team)

U23 men

Reto Indergand (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team)

Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team)

Mirco Widmer (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)

U23 women

Michelle Hediger (Fischer BMC Team)

Linda Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)

Vivienne Meyer (Colnago Arreghini Südtirol)

Jolanda Neff (Wheeler_iXS Team)

Junior men

Romain Bannwart (CC du Littoral NE St-Blaise)

Manuel Fasnacht (Fischer - Junior MTB Team)

Andri Frischknecht (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing)

Enea Vetsch (bskGraf Rollmat-Koba-MTB)

Dominic Zumstein (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing)

Junior women

Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)

Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau)

Coaches

Bruno Diethelm (Elite and U23 men)

Rolf Vollenweider (Women)

Beat Müller (U19 men)