Dutch team for world track championships announced

Image 1 of 5 Theo Bos (Rabobank) took his second stage win at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 5 Koga supply the bikes for the Dutch team. (Image credit: Koga) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Koga) Image 5 of 5 Teun Mulder impresses with his sprinting (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

The Dutch team for the world track championships has been announced, with Theo Bos and Marianne Vos heading up a contingent that will be determined to impress in front of the passionate home crowds in Apeldoorn. The championships take place from March 23-27.

Bos won five rainbow jerseys on the track between 2004 and 2007 during a hugely successful spell as a sprinter. He was sprint champion on three occasions and also held the kilometre and keirin titles before opting to focus his efforts on a career on the road in 2009.

The Rabobank rider has been in fine form so far this season, taking a stage win at the Tour of Oman, and in his second coming as a track rider, he will line up as part of the Dutch endurance team. Bos will compete in the Madison in Apeldoorn along with Peter Schep. Tim Veldt will represent the Netherlands in the omnium.

In the sprint events, Teun Mulder will be the man the home fans will look towards to meet the challenge posed by the strong French and British teams. He lines up in both the keirin and the kilometre, while Roy van den Berg and Matthijs Büchli take part in the sprint.

Although she lost out to Kirsten Wild for the Dutch berth in the omnium, Marianne Vos is the star name in Dutch women’s team. The versatile Vos won the cyclo-cross world title in January and she lines up in both the points race and scratch race in Apeldoorn.

Wild takes part in the omnium, while Ladies Tour of Qatar winner Ellen Van Dijk will carry home hopes in the individual pursuit. Both women will form part of the team pursuit squad along with Vera Koedooder.

Dutch team for world track championships:

Men's Sprint: Teun Mulder, Roy van den Berg, Hog Haak, Matthijs Buchli

Men's Endurance: Wim Stroetinga, Peter Schep, Theo Bos, Levi Heimans, Jenning Huizinga, Tim Veldt, Sipke Zijlstra, Arno van der Zwet

Women's Sprint: Yvonne Hijgenaar, Willy Kanis

Women's Endurance: Marianne Vos, Kirsten Wild, Ellen van Dijk, Vera Koedooder