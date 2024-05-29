Dutch riders Zonneveld, Terpstra, Ockeloen try to focus on Unbound after helping injured Ivar Slik in 'critical situation'

By
published

2022 Unbound Gravel champion remains in Arkansas hospital after surgery for broken nose, lingering concussion

Ivar Slik preps for a return to Unbound Gravel at 2024 Gravel Locos
Ivar Slik preps for a return to Unbound Gravel at 2024 Gravel Locos (Image credit: @velophoto.tx)

On May 21, Ivar Slik, 2022 Unbound Gravel champion, collided with a delivery vehicle on a dirt road in north-west Arkansas, sending him to hospital via an air ambulance with a severe concussion, broken nose and other injuries. A week on, Slik had been moved out of intensive care after several days, continued treatment for a severe concussion and underwent surgery for a broken nose earlier in the day on May 28.

“The operation went well,” fellow Dutch cyclist Thijs Zonneveld told Cyclingnews Tuesday afternoon. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).