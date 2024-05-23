Former Unbound champion Ivar Slik injured in collision during training ride in Arkansas

Dutch gravel cyclist taken to hospital in Bentonville after crash involving motor vehicle

Ivar Slik on his way to 23rd at 2024 The Traka 200
Ivar Slik on his way to 23rd at 2024 The Traka 200 (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©The Traka)

2022 Unbound Gravel 200 champion Ivar Slik was taken to hospital on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after he crashed into a motor vehicle while on a training ride in nearby Bentonville. 

Fellow Dutch cyclists Thijs Zonneveld, Nikki Terpstra and Jasper Ockeloen were riding with Slik at the time. Zonneveld, in collaboration with Ockeloen and Terpstra, posted to Instagram on Wednesday that Slik “is doing well under the circumstances” after a diagnosis by doctors at Washington Regional Hospital confirmed “a severe concussion, a broken nose” as well as cuts and contusions. 

