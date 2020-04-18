Dumoulin, White, and Slipstream's beginnings - Podcast

It’s been a few weeks since our last episode, but the Cyclingnews podcast is back with interviews with Tom Dumoulin and Matt White.

We also discuss the likelihood of the Tour de France taking place later this year and whether it’s too soon to get excited about race dates that have been scheduled for the second half of the year.

Cyclingnews' European editor Stephen Farrand provides the latest lowdown from Italy and insight into the Giro d’Italia’s plans, while we also look back at the formation of the Slipstream team.

The American squad recently announced a round of cuts and layoffs but in the 2000s they burst onto the scene, and Ed Pickering from Procycling magazine was at their team launch in Boulder, Colorado 13 years ago. Pickering and Cyclingnews Editor Daniel Benson talk about the team’s first rosters and pose the question as to whether they’ve stayed true to their roots.

Tom Dumoulin, at home in Belgium, catches up with us over Skype and talks about lockdown, altitude camps and his thoughts on the new 2020 calendar, while Mitchelton-Scott’s director Matt White joins us from Spain to discuss how teams can start to plan for the coming months.

