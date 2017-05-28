Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Tom Dumoulin's custom Giant TCR SL 0 in recognition of his Giro d'Italia victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 12 Another look at the Giant Contact SLR forward saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 12 The Team Sunweb motto ' Keep challenging" (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 12 Just in case there was any wonder who the bike belonged to (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 12 Custom pink bidons and bidon cages complement the look (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 12 Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series front brake (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 12 The pink bar tape adds to the colour scheme (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 12 Dumoulin's bike is also fitted out with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series rear mech (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 12 Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series for Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 12 Tom Dumoulin opted for a pink version of the Giant Contact SLR forward saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 12 A touch of red to off set the pink graphics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 12 A very clean looking front end for Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In recognition of Tom Dumoulin's first Grand Tour victory at the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia, Team Sunweb presented its star rider with a pink version of the Giant TCR Advanced SL. With the 21st stage of the Giro a time trial, Dumoulin was unable to ride the bike in celebration, instead covering the Monza to Milan course on his Giant Trinity Advanced SL.

The 26-year-old started the final day in fourth place, needing 53 seconds to overall maglia rosa Nairo Quintana, and duly did so in style as he finished in second place to Jos van Emden. Dumoulin re-took the pink jersey and finished the Giro 31 seconds ahead of Quintana with 2016 Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali in third place.

During his first stint in the pink jersey, Dumoulin went with a pink helmet, pink Oakley's and touch of pink on his bib shorts. His Giant TCR was similarly understated with pink bar tape and Elite bidon cages the only recognition of his status as race leader. However, the custom TCR is a predominantly pink affair with the red logo of Sunweb and white Shimano logo the only other splashes of colour. The reversal of the usual black Giant logo to pink ensures the bike isn't as loud as Nibali's race winning bike of 2016, sharing more in common with Alberto Contador's 2015 Tarmac.

Dumoulin's race bike during the Giro featured a mix of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 and 9100 series but the custom bike is an all 9100 series. The components are otherwise unchanged with Giant producing the majority of the finishing kit. The saddle, stem, and handlebars are all from the Taiwanese brand.

Despite Pioneer producing a pink version of its powermeter, Dumoulin's bike is power meter free. The computer free handlebars also contribute to the clean-looking front end.

For a closer look at Dumoulin's custom pink Giant TCR, swipe or click through the gallery above.



