Giro d'Italia: Stage 20 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 The final sprint on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Thibaut Pinot sprints to victory on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Thibaut Pinot celebrates his first career Giro d'Italia stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nairo Quintana leading the way up the Giro d'Italia's final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Adam Yates descending at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

"It was a really good victory. I really enjoyed it. When you're sitting alongside the best riders in this Giro d'Italia after a really long, hard day I think that it is great to win a stage.

"Until three kilometres to go, I was just trying to make time. I didn't have the stage win in mind.

"The time gap is not big, the time trial tomorrow is pretty flat and it suits Dumoulin a lot. The most important thing will be to limit the damage.

"I think that it is a good time trial. I hope that I have good legs like I did today. I just want to leave the race with no regrets."

Frederic Guesdon (FDJ sport director)

"We were under a lot of pressure today. All of the riders from the GC were up there so it made it a really hard victory. I think that Thibaut did really well to earn it. It really is a perfect result for us. We of course thought that Thibaut could come out on top in the sprint because he's fast and it was a really good addition to this Giro d'Italia.

"I think it will be really hard. I think that Dumoulin really starts as the favourite. I definitely think that it isn't finished. We're definitely going to have to fight and it has been an amazing race for us."

Eusebio Unzué (Movistar team manager)

"We tried absolutely everything. We tried to increase the gap and we tried to make it a bigger advantage. We have managed to make it a bigger advantage but I still think that it will probably be too small to win overall. I think that today showed who the favourites are and I think that it confirmed that Dumoulin is still the favourite."

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

"It was really hard, the racing started so early on, before the first climb even. It definitely made it very tough. It was really hard to make the domestiques go all out and we did Monte Grappa really fast and Katusha really pressed the pace there and everyone was trying to increase the gap over Tom. I tried, I tried to go after Quintana as well but in the end the only one that didn't really collaborate was Zakarin. I think that big congratulations should go to Pinot because he did a really great sprint to the line.

"The final turn, when Thibaut Pinot tried to go, I was on the wrong side of the road, which is why I couldn't follow. He accelerated really well and I just didn''t quite time myself right towards the end.

"I always try to produce as much character as possible and I will always try until the last. You always have to go for it but it doesn't always work."

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

"Finally the climbs are gone. I was very happy that I had better legs and I had a good day again. I'm forever grateful for the help in the final from Mollema, Jungels and Yates.

"The time gaps tomorrow will not be as big as in the last TT, definitely not, so I will just have to fight for every second and we'll see how it goes tomorrow."

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)

"Tough day, but at the end we're still in the top 10 so all good.

"I was suffering quite a bit on the first climb, the big one. I was dropped with Mollema and a couple of other guys. We managed to get back but I wasn't expecting the climb to be so hard. In the end, we got over it and I tried to recover a little bit. There were just a few guys that were better than us.

"In general its all good and today I needed to take some time out of Bob to keep hold of white. 28 seconds isn't really enough to hold off a TT specialist over 30 kilometres. It's going to be a tough one but I'm going to do my best.

"The problem is that it's 30km, pan flat, slightly downhill even. Maybe if it was a bit more technical or had a few bumps in it then maybe it would be a different story. He's a big strong boy and he's probably going to take more than 28 seconds out of me but we'll see. I'll try my best and hopefully I can do a god job."