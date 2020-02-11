Drops reveal new colourful stripes for 2020

Image 1 of 4 Drops reveal 2020 Le Col team kit (Image credit: Drops) Image 2 of 4 Drops reveal 2020 Le Col team kit (Image credit: Drops) Image 3 of 4 Drops reveal 2020 Le Col team kit (Image credit: Drops) Image 4 of 4 Drops reveal 2020 Le Col team kit (Image credit: Drops)

Drops Cycling has revealed their brand new racing kit for the 2020 season with full-length vertical stripes that add more colour compared to last year's version. The team launched the new jersey, designed by Le Col, across social media on Tuesday.

From right to left, the jersey includes shades of turquoise and blue followed by a deep salmon pink and then purple. Each colour change is separated by a yellow vertical line.

"When I started Le Col, I wanted our clothing to be synonymous with the highest levels of performance and professionalism. That's why we're continuing our partnership with Drops into 2020," said Yanto Barker, Le Col.

"Developing talent in Women's cycling, we wanted to provide kit that matched the ambitions of the Drops team. Elite performance fabrics and an updated fit deliver improved performance, whilst made in Italy quality ensures this bright and bold kit stands out for its quality as well as its colour."

The British UCI women's team launched in 2016 and has celebrated one of the most stylish jerseys in the women's peloton. Last year, the colourful vertical stripes were placed on an all-white background. This year's version has taken a much darker tone but keeps its style points.

This year's roster is much more international as the team has hired six international rides from five countries. Those riders include Maria Martins (Portugal), Emilie Moberg (Norway), Elise Olsen (Norway), Sara Penton (Sweden), Finja Smekal (Germany) and Marjolein Van’t Geloof (Netherlands).

The team has been dedicated to developing cycling talent in Great Britain, and national talents for this year include Lizzie Bennett, Anna Christian, Joss Lowden, Emily Meakin and April Tacey.

Drops' racing season will kick off at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in Spain on February 20, before they head to the Classics; Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and WorldTour races Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe, Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders, according to the team.