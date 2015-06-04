Drapac back to Philly for second year

Image 1 of 6 Drapac practising its sprint train (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 The Drapac guys were riding as a team (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 The men’s field hits the bottom section of the wall in Manayunk (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 4 of 6 The men make their way down Kelly Drive (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 5 of 6 Today's scene on Lemon Hill (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 6 of 6 The men’s field heads back towards downtown Philly (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Drapac Pro Cycling will return to Sunday’s Parx Casino Philladelphia International Cycling Classic for the second consecutive year, hoping to keep the momentum rolling that the team built in the US last month at the Tour of the Gila and Tour of California.

The men will race for 173km during the UCI 1.2 event on a course that takes in the Philadelphia communities of Manayunk, Roxborough and East Falls. The course starts and finishes on the infamous Manayunk Wall, which tops out on Roxborough’s Lyceum Avenue.

Drapac's Philadelphia roster will include Lachlan Norris, who finished 11th overall at both Gila and California, along with Dylan Girdlestone, Jordan Kerby, Darren Lapthorne, Malcolm Rudolph, Brenton Jones, Martin Kohler and Samuel Spokes.

Kerby finished third during the individual time trial at the Tour of the Gila, but Wouter Wippert, who has come closest to winning so far during the team’s US trip with two second places in California, won’t be in Philly on Sunday.

Drapac director Tom Southam said Philly is a different race for the team, which doesn’t do a lot of one-day races.

"So for our riders, it's important to get everything correct from the start," Southam said.

"The race has a pattern, and I am certain we can be competitive with the squad we have selected for the event. We will look to keep as much firepower for the latter stages and continue the good start that the team has established in the US this past month."

The team’s top finisher from last year, Bernard Sulzberger, also won’t be at the race this year.

Other team’s participating in this year’s men’s race include the UnitedHealthcare squad of two-time winner and defending champion Kiel Reijnen, Team Smartstop, Hincapie Racing Team, Amore & Vita-Selle SMP, Jamis-Hagens Berman, Team Novo Nordisk, Silber Pro Cycling, Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies, Incycle-Cannondale, Garneau-Quebecor, Team Budget Forklifts, Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team, Astellas Cycling Team, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Champion System-Stan's Notubes, H&R Block Pro Cycling, IRT Racing, Lupus Racing Team, Team Trefor-Blue Water, Jet Fuel, Ride With Rendall-Biemme and Veloselect.