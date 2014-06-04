Video: Reijnen pays team back with repeat Philly Classic victories

Image 1 of 3 Men’s podium: Second place-Jure Kocjan(Team Smartstop), First place-Keil Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) Third place-Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 2 of 3 Kiel Reijnen takes another win for his UnitedHealthcare team. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 3 To give Keil Reijnen UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team ) the win (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen overcame his disappointment over missing out in the US Pro championships by scoring a repeat victory on the top of the Manayunk Wall in Philadelphia at the Philly Cycling Classic.

Reijnen was well protected by his team in Philadelphia, being led into the final climb where he proved, on his birthday no less, that he is unbeatable on this type of climb.

"I just had to finish the job," Reijnen said. "We raced 198k, and for 197.5 they did everything. We took control with one lap to go, and then coming down the final straight .. they kept rolling. I had Ken Hanson and John Murphy with me there for the final run-in to the final corner. It's important to be in the first five guys there. Murphy is my last man standing, and we went into the corner 1-2. He peeled off after the climb steepened, and then it was all me."

