Video: Evelyn Stevens on Philly Classic victory

Image 1 of 3 Two in a row for Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) Great job Evie (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 2 of 3 Women’s Podium: Second place-Lex Albrecht (Twenty 16 & Company) First Place-Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) Third place-Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies. Congratulations to All (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 3 of 3 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) on the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Marco Quezada)

Specialized-lululemon's Evelyn Stevens scored an impressive second victory in the Philly Cycling Classic this past weekend, confirming her form is on the upswing ahead of what she is calling her "own mini-Tour de France". She speaks about her team-supported victory in Philadelphia and her future plans in this video with Cyclingnews' Kirsten Frattini.

Stevens will race in the Giro Rosa, a ten-day long women's Giro d'Italia, and then the next day will start in the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen, giving her 17 consecutive days of racing in July. A week's rest will be followed by La Course by Le Tour de France: the ASO's first attempt at integrating a women's race in with the Tour de France, which will consist of a circuit race on the Champs Élysées before the men's arrival.

Such a demanding month is a tall order for any rider, but Stevens is proud to be a part of the movement to raise the level of women's cycling in the eyes of the public.

"It's exciting that there's going to be a women's race at the Tour de France. I can't wait to see what develops from it. Hopefully it will continue going in the right direction," Stevens told Cyclingnews.

"With races like Parx Casino Philly where you have equal prize money - women's cycling is gaining incredible momentum right now. I'm feel so fortunate to be a part of this change."

