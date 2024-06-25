Double denim is back – Alpecin-Deceuninck reveal new jerseys alongside full Tour de France roster led by Van der Poel and Philipsen

By
published

World Champion and Tour's top sprinter from 2023 to chase repeat success in July as team announces full lineup

Mathieu van der Poel in Alpecin-Deceuninck's special 2024 Tour de France kit
Mathieu van der Poel in Alpecin-Deceuninck's special 2024 Tour de France kit (Image credit: Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Alpecin-Deceuninck have unveiled a special “Dark Denim” kit for the upcoming Tour de France, which all of their riders bar World Champion Mathieu van der Poel will wear throughout the three weeks of racing. 

The Dutchman will only have to swap out his rainbow bands for the new kit during the stages 7 and 21 time trials.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.