'It will be difficult to repeat' - Jasper Philipsen back racing ahead of Tour de France green jersey defence

By
published

Peloton's top sprinter takes on five-day Baloise Belgium Tour without star lead-out Mathieu van der Poel

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceunick) won the green jersey at last year's Tour de France
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceunick) won the green jersey at last year's Tour de France (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Milan San-Remo winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is taking his first race start since Paris-Roubaix at the Baloise Belgium Tour starting Wednesday, as he prepares to defend the green jersey at the Tour de France. 

The Belgian established himself as the Tour’s best sprinter and top fast man in the peloton at last year’s race, netting four stage wins on the back of world-class lead-outs by Mathieu van der Poel and the rest of his Alpecin-Deceuninck train.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.