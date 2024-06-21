'I'm not leaving' - Jasper Philipsen extends with Alpecin-Deceuninck until 2028

By
published

Top sprinter follows example of Mathieu van der Poel, extends with Belgian squad for four years

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceunick) won the green jersey at last year's Tour de France
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceunick) won the green jersey at last year's Tour de France (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Top sprinter Jasper Philipsen has ended any transfer speculation and extended his contract at Alpecin-Deceuninck until 2028. 

Philipsen announced the news at a pre-Tour de France press conference on Friday in Wevelgem before he heads to the 2024 Tour to chase more stage wins and defend his green jersey. He followed it up with an Instagram post simply captioned: "I'm not leaving".

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.