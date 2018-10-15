Dom and Kopecky return to Lotto Soudal Ladies in 2019

Image 1 of 5 Annelies Dom tastes success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies was second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Annelies Dom wins the women's road race at the Belgian national championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Soudal Ladies team confirmed Monday the names of 13 professional riders on their roster for the 2019 season. Track and road talent Lotte Kopecky and Belgian champion Annelies Dom will return to lead the team that is set to take in four new recruits.

Kopecky mixes World Cup track and road racing during the season. She had a strong start at the classics with top-10 finishes at Dwars door de Westhoek and Diamond Tour, before placing second at the Belgium championships in the time trial. She went on to win a stage of the Lotto Belgium Tour where she was third overall.

New to the team next year will be Thi That Nguyen, 21, from Vietnam, who won Dwars door de Westhoek this year, along with Belgian Marie Dessart, 37, who is the world champion Gran Fondo in the 35-40 category. The team also welcomes the Dutch rider Danique Braam, 23, who finished top 10 at Omloop van de IJsseldelta and 7-Dorpenomloop Aalburg in the previous two editions. The British rider Dani Christmas, 30, will also be new to the team.

Returning riders include Kopecky and Dom, along with Alana Castrique, Demi de Jong, Chantal Hoffmann, Puck Moonen, Julie Van De Velde, Kelly Van den Steen and Fenna Vanhoutte. Four riders will be leaving the team; Isabelle Beckers, Valerie Demey, Anabelle Dréville and Marjolein van’t Geloof.

There will be three riders in the development team to include Emke De Keyser, Julie Roelandts and Cameron Vandenbroucke, the daughter of the late Frank Vandenbroucke.

Lotto Soudal Ladies team for 2019: Danique Braam, Alana Castrique, Dani Christmas, Demi de Jong, Marie Dessart, Annelies Dom, Chantal Hoffmann, Lotte Kopecky, Puck Moonen, Thi That Nguyen, Julie Van De Velde, Kelly Van den Steen and Fenna Vanhoutte.