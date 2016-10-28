Dimension Data re-signs three key riders

Image 1 of 4 The Dimension Data riders stop at a traffic light (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 An excited Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Igor Anton (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Tyler Farrar in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Tyler Farrar and Igor Anton have all re-signed with Dimension Data for the 2017 season, giving the South African team 28 riders for the coming season.

Double Norwegian national champion Boasson Hagen, 29, took seven wins this season in addition to the two national titles. Two of the wins were stages in WorldTour races, the Criterium du Dauphine and the Eneco Tour. The others included two stages at his homeland Tour of Norway.

"I'm really happy in this team," Boasson Hagen said. "It's a special team and I have good teammates. Going to race for Team Dimension Data and the Qhubeka charity for another two years is really great."

American Tyler Farrar will also return. His role has become that of the team's road captain. "At 32 years of age the experienced American will continue to be a vital member of our African team and is likely to built on his mentoring role," the team said.

Climber Igor Anton will also be back in action in 2017. "The 33-year-old Basque rider comes into form once the road gradients go up. This year he was one of the key support riders for the success the team enjoyed in the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana," according to the press release.

"All three are great characters who act like role models for our young talents, contribute by scoring results in the races and hold key positions in our structures. The experiences and respect they have earned in the peloton over the years, in combination with the values they stand for, makes them very special to us and our partners," said team head of performance, Rolf Aldag.

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka – 2017: Igor Anton, Natnael Berhane, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Mark Cavendish, Stephen Cummings, Mekseb Debesay, Nicolas Dougall, Bernhard Eisel, Tyler Farrar, Omar Fraile, Ryan Gibbons, Nathan Haas, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Ben King, Merhawi Kudus, Lachlan Morton, Adrien Niyonsuti, Ben O'Connor, Serge Pauwels, Youcef Reguigui, Mark Renshaw, Kristian Sbaragli, Daniel Teklehaimanot, Jay Robert Thomson, Scott Thwaites, Johann van Zyl, Jaco Venter