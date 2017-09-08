Dideriksen looks to defend title in Bergen Worlds

Image 1 of 5 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leads the Womens WorldTour young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Pernille Mathiesen (Veloconcept Women) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amalie Dideriksen will look to defend her title in the women's road race at the World Championships in Bergen at the head of a strong Danish team.

The world champion Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) won the Ronde van Drenthe earlier this season, and is the obvious leader of the Danish team in Bergen. The squad will have a second option with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla), who is not only the national time trial champion, but also won the overall title at the Semana Ciclista Valenciana.

"We have two very strong cards in Amalie and Cecilie, and the team is such that we should be able to play more cards when we see how the race is developing," national coach Catherine Marsal said.

"We know that Amalie can win in a sprint, both in a smaller group and in a mass finish like last year. But it is likely that more teams will make the race hard and try to get a group with some climbers clear, and we have Cecilie as a strong card.

"We have two really strong cards. It is a long run and it gives us a good starting point to have such different possibilities. We have the capacity to participate in all scenarios, and with seven riders, we can share the tasks and let some riders perform the hard work in the first 100 kilometres. They will help to control the race, and in the final we must see who is strongest on the day."

The seven-woman team is rounded out by Julie Leth, Christina Siggard, Trine Schmidt, U23 European champion Pernille Mathiesen and national road champion Camilla Møllebro.

