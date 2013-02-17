Di Luca to Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

Image 1 of 2 Florence has hosted the Giro d'Italia on many occasions, including in 2005, when Danilo Di Luca wore pink in the Tuscan capital. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Danilo Di Luca attended in the event (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand)

Danilo Di Luca has signed for Vini Fantini-Selle Italia for the 2013 season, according to a report in Il Centro. The 37-year-old raced for Acqua & Sapone last season but was left without a contract when the team folded at the end of 2012.

It is understood that Di Luca will make his debut for Vini Fantini-Selle Italia at Tirreno-Adriatico, before lining up at Milan-San Remo. A formal announcement from the team is expected to follow.

Vini Fantini will be Di Luca’s third team in as many seasons since he returned from a doping suspension at the end of 2010. Di Luca had tested positive for CERA at the 2009 Giro d’Italia, but had his suspension reduced to just 15 months after apparently providing information on his practices to the Italian Olympic Committee.

Di Luca had previously served a three-month suspension in the winter of 2007 for his involvement in the Oil for Drugs doping investigation centred around the activities of Dr. Carlo Santuccione.

Following the lengthier sanction for his positive test for CERA, Di Luca returned to action with Katusha in 2011 but was released after a winless campaign. He enjoyed a more successful 2012 in the colours of Acqua & Sapone, winning the GP Nobili Rubinetterie and a stage of the Tour of Austria. However, his team failed to secure a wildcard invitation for the Giro d’Italia and duly disbanded at the end of the season.

