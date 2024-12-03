'Depth is our strength' as young talent fortifies 2025 EF-Oatly-Cannondale to support Faulkner, Jackson, Roy

By
published

GM Esra Tromp admits 'this is my dream roster' as Continental programme enters second season

REMIREMONT FRANCE AUGUST 16 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team EFOatlyCannondale prior to the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 6 a 1592km stage from Remiremont to Morteau UCIWWT on August 16 2024 in Remiremont France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Alison Jackson (second from left) returns as team co-anchor for EF-Oatly-Cannondale in 2025 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

EF-Oatly-Cannondale confirmed they will field a roster of 17 riders for their second season at the Continental level, with Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner and former Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson returning to anchor the squad's Grand Tour and one-day race aspirations in 2025.

Veteran Sarah Roy, who turns 39 in February, moves from Liv AlUla Jayco to contribute as a road captain. The former Australian road champion looks to make an impact in the Spring Classics and lead a strong contingency of young riders in stage races.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).