Dennis surprises himself with second overall at Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Tour de Suisse overall podium (l-r): Podium / Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Bahrain - Merida / Egan Arley Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey / Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Rohan Dennis greets his fans before stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) racing the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Rohan Dennis gives an interview before rolling out (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) surprised himself with a second place overall, behind winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), at the Tour de Suisse that ended on Sunday in Goms. Dennis said that standing on the overall podium and winning the opening time trial gives him confidence ahead of the Tour de France that starts on July 5.

"It's been a good Tour de Suisse," Dennis said. "I really didn't expect to come here and get second overall and a stage win. With the queen stage today getting second on the stage after going off the front with Bernal was more than I ever thought I'd be able to do. But honestly a lot of work was done behind the scenes.

"As you saw just even today, when the team rode with Ineos it looked like we were working with them but we had our little plan to try to take the win and do everything we possibly could but unfortunately Bernal was just a little too strong this week. But second overall, we can be really proud of that."

Dennis took two other stage podiums during the Tour de Suisse, third on stage 7 into St. Gotthard and second on the queen stage 9 in to Goms behind stage winner Hugh Carthy (EF Education First). "We were going to the stage win but Hugh Carthy was a little bit too strong," Dennis said.

Dennis said that he has hopes for stage wins at the Tour de France and that there are other riders, including Bernal, that will be higher up on the favourites list for the overall classification.

"It's the Tour de France and it's a whole other level," Dennis said. "I'm not sure why I've got good form here ... it just happened. Sometimes you can't put for finger on why you're going so well. I'm going to take it as it is, be happy with this result and look towards the Tour for stages."