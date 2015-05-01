Deignan: Team Sky have no-one to fear in Tour de Yorkshire

Image 1 of 6 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Philip Deignan is among Sky's best climbers. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 6 Philip Deignan looks comfortable in the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Irishmen Philip Deignan and Dan Martin at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 6 Philipe Deignan (Team Sky) looked strong on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Philip Deignan leads Team Sky (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After seeing his teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug come away with the stage win and race lead on day one of the Tour de Yorkshire, Philip Deignan believes that Team Sky have no-one to fear in the race.

The Irishman was part of the winning break that included Nordhaug and finished fifth in the sprint finish in Scarborough. The Norwegian holds a four second lead over Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) with two stages remaining but Team Sky almost saw their race fall apart when pre-race favourite Ben Swift crashed out during the stage.





“Saturday should be pretty straight forward with a bunch sprint but Sunday should be pretty brutal but we have a strong team here and Lars is in great form. I don’t think we need to be afraid of anybody.”



