'I'm still hungry for more' - Mathieu van der Poel extends with Alpecin-Deceuninck through 2028

Mathieu van der Poel has dissolved his current contract with Alpecin-Deceunink that ended in 2025 and signed a new deal that will see him racing for the Belgian WorldTour team through the end of 2028.

This new five-year agreement means that Van der Poel, who began racing with the club team BOXX Veldritacademie in 2011, will have raced under the Roodhooft brothers, Philip and Christoph, for 18 years.

"This extension is a logical choice for me. I have felt particularly comfortable in the structures of Philip and Christoph Roodhooft from the beginning. I have grown together with the team and I still feel that we are making progress," Van der Poel said.

"And although we have already achieved many successes together, I am still hungry for more. Not unimportant in the fact is that Alpecin-Deceuninck is also multi-disciplinary. This is the perfect team to continue to combine road, mountain bike and cyclocross."

After 2028, Van der Poel will decide year by year whether to continue as a professional road rider or not, according to the team press release.

Van der Poel, the reigning world champion on the road and cyclocross, recently finished 10th at Milan-San Remo, a race he won in 2023. Supported by versions of teams IKO Enertherm-BKCP, Beobank-Corendon earlier in his career, he then took some of his biggest career wins with Corendon-Circus, Alpecin-Fenix and now Alpecin-Deceuninck.

He won the Amstel Gold Race and Tour of Britain in 2019, Tour of Flanders in 2020 and 2022, Strade Bianche and a stage at the Tour de France in 2021, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the road world title in 2023. He is also a six-time cyclocross world champion.

"There is no doubt that we are delighted with Mathieu van der Poel's extended agreement. We had a long-term plan with him from the beginning. The multidisciplinary vision was an important aspect of this. We quickly found each other in that as well," Roodhooft said.

"Over the years, we have proven that our structure and vision works. It feels particularly good that we can also continue in the coming years.

"Just like Mathieu, we as a team are still hungry for more successes, and the world champion plays an important role in that, along with a number of other talents we have on board, both in the men's and women's teams."