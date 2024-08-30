David Millar takes on the Adidas Velosamba with new CHPT3 cycling trainers

There's no denying it, David Millar was a stylish cyclist during his professional racing career. He was a rider who wasn't afraid to push the style front in an era when riders could express personal style a bit more freely on the bike, from the infamous Oakley over-the-top sunglasses to the wearing of a single white sweatband on his wrist which fans may well remember fondly.

Post-career Millar launched his CHPT3 cycling brand and has now added to the product range with the launch of a new pair of cycling sneakers.

CHPT3 says the new shoes, named the Transit, are a 'visionary' product and promise to be the 'future of urban mobility'. Strong claims from the attached press material indeed. So what do these sneakers have going for them?

The brand claims various major cities will invest heavily in cycling superhighways in the immediate future and makes the case that cycling will be relied on more heavily than ever for health and transport benefits. CHPT3 has designed a cycling-specific shoe with fashion-forward styling which promises to be a true one-size-fits-all option.

Millar argues that current cycling footwear options leave riders wanting in certain areas with no true do-it-all option, whether that's having to ride clipped in or lacking the power delivery a stiffer road shoe can provide. Feeling uncomfortable off the bike in too-stiff flat-bottomed 'trainer style' shoes. Or being slightly at odds with smarter outfits after work in commuter shoes. Or as the brand says 'restricted to geekdom'.

We are confident however that there are some stylish options to choose from in our best commuter cycling shoes guide.

Here's a breakdown of the Transit shoes makeup (Image credit: CHPT3)

CHPT3 says the Transit shoes combine style with race shoe power delivery and high comfort, which on paper at least does sound like something of a holy grail if you want one cycling shoe to do a lot with. The overall idea described by the brand is being able to ride to work with no drawback in power delivery, wear the shoes all day in comfort then wear them out to an event or function.

The shoes launch today and are priced at £195 / $225 / €235. They are available in black and white colourways with more styles arriving in the autumn and winter.