David Millar takes on the Adidas Velosamba with new CHPT3 cycling trainers

By
published

The CHPT3 Transit sneakers are designed to provide the power of a race shoes with the comfort of sneakers

CHPT3 Transit cycling sneakers
(Image credit: CHPT3)

There's no denying it, David Millar was a stylish cyclist during his professional racing career. He was a rider who wasn't afraid to push the style front in an era when riders could express personal style a bit more freely on the bike, from the infamous Oakley over-the-top sunglasses to the wearing of a single white sweatband on his wrist which fans may well remember fondly. 

Post-career Millar launched his CHPT3 cycling brand and has now added to the product range with the launch of a new pair of cycling sneakers.

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.