Dauphine: The final cut with Fuglsang, Porte and Froome - Podcast
Looking back on a thrilling week of racing
In the final installment from this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné, the team look back at an excellent week of racing that culminated in a well-deserved and thrilling win for Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
Previously a rider who was always the bridesmaid and never the bride, Fuglsang picked up two stages wins in the Dauphiné, including a final-day triumph on the last ascent of the race that knocked Richie Porte (BMC Racing) off the top step of the podium by just 10 seconds.
Another stellar last-day ride, this time from Quick-Step's Dan Martin, earned the Irishman a third-place overall finish, his second Dauphiné podium result in as many years.
We hear from Fuglsang, who describes his post-race phone call with former teammate Vincenzo Nibali, from a bitterly disappointed Porte and also from Sky's Chris Froome – who has now tipped Porte as the number one favourite for the Tour de France.
