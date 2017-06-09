Dauphine: Fuglsang pounces and Porte purrs on Mont du Chat - Podcast

Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Jakob Fuglsang after a close finish on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte (BMC) raced into the lead on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine with a composed performance on stage 6. The Australian was edged for the win by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) while Chris Froome (Team Sky) bounced back after a poor showing in the race’s earlier time trial.

At the finish line, Cyclingnews talked with Froome, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) – the latter two unable to hold the leaders on the final climb of the Mont du Chat.

Catch up with all the latest analysis and reactions with the Cyclingnews podcast.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.